Local Artist returns to Whaley Bridge with new gallery opening

By Rob Wilson
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:22 BST
Award-winning artist Rob Wilson is set to realize his dream as he opens a new gallery in the heart of Whaley Bridge. The gallery, located at 4 Market Street, will showcase his unique mixed-media paintings, limited edition prints, cards, and art kits, aiming to bring more art enthusiasts and visitors to Whaley.

Rob says "It's been my dream to one day open my own gallery, and I can't think of a better place than my home, Whaley Bridge. The village is a great place to live and I’m looking forward to contributing to an already thriving artistic community."

The new space will host workshops designed to guide small groups through the artistic process using Rob’s mixed-media techniques to explore and develop their own creative style. Above all it’s about relaxing and enjoying the experience!

In addition to featuring his own work Rob plans to support both up-and-coming and established artists by providing a guest space within the gallery allowing them to showcase their artwork in a welcoming environment.

Rob Wilson Art Gallery, 4 Market Street Whaley Bridge

Rob welcomes you to join him for the gallery opening on the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September 10-5pm

Usual Opening Times: Weds - Fri 10-5pm, Sat 10-4pm. For more information please visit www.robwilsonart.co.uk

