High Peak producers to be showcased at this year's Chatsworth Country Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten producers from across the High Peak will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of visitors at Chatsworth Country Fair this summer, thanks to a project funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Textile artists, homeware creators and clothing designers are among the talented local producers to each have their own fully-funded trade stall at the popular annual event, which this year takes place from August 30 to September 1.

Visit Peak District & Derbyshire – the area’s accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) – has worked in partnership with High Peak Borough Council to offer local creatives the opportunity to exhibit at the event through the council’s UKSPF project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications were open to a wide variety of creators and makers based in the local authority area of the High Peak, with the aim of showcasing the area’s vibrant cultural offer and helping small businesses to grow and reach new markets.

High Peak producers will get the chance to exhibit at Chatsworth Country Fair (30 Aug-1 Sep).

The High Peak producers exhibiting at Chatsworth Country Fair are:

Sew Loved Upholstery

Elizabeth Swift Felt Artist

Burnt Cookies Homewares

Buckstone Country Wear Clothing

Lindas Art Glass

All In The Buff

Knots & Crosses Gifts and Homewares

Tiska Leathercraft and Repairs

Jo Harratt Fibre Artist

We Are High Peak Skincare

Regarded as one of England’s most spectacular annual outdoor events, Chatsworth Country Fair showcases the best in traditional, British country pursuits, with thrilling showground entertainment, quality trade stands and fun for all the family.

This year will see TV personalities Kelvin and Liz Fletcher attend as Country Fair Presidents with entertainment from the world-famous Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team and live demonstrations from renowned chefs Ainsley Harriott MBE, James Martin and Nadiya Hussain MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure at High Peak Borough Council, says: "We’re pleased that our UKSPF project has been able to support 10 High Peak producers in showcasing their talent and wares at Chatsworth Country Fair this summer. As well as supporting local businesses who may not otherwise have been able to attend an event on this scale, it will also act as a shop window for the High Peak and raise the profile of the area, helping us to foster pride in place and attract visitors to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, says:“We’re delighted to offer High Peak based producers the opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of potential customers at Chatsworth Country Fair this summer, thanks to support from High Peak Borough Council’s UKSPF project.

“The High Peak has a wealth of quality products, artisan makers and skilled craftspeople and it’s great to be able to provide small businesses with a prominent platform where they can raise awareness of their products, reach new markets, and shine the spotlight on the High Peak’s rich cultural and creative offer.”

Annie Darling of We Are High Peak, a skincare brand exhibiting at Chatsworth Country Fair through the UKSPF funded project, said: “As a homegrown skincare brand inspired by the natural beauty of the Peak District, Chatsworth Country Fair will give us an unparalleled opportunity to connect with our local community on a far greater scale than anything we've been able to do before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as connecting with potential customers to ensure we can better understand their needs, wants, and values, the event will also allow us get to know other like-minded businesses in the High Peak area, allowing us to develop working relationships for the future.”

The UKSPF fund aims to build pride of place and reduce inequalities between communities via three investment priorities: communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.