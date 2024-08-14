High Peak producers to be showcased at this year's Chatsworth Country Fair
Textile artists, homeware creators and clothing designers are among the talented local producers to each have their own fully-funded trade stall at the popular annual event, which this year takes place from August 30 to September 1.
Visit Peak District & Derbyshire – the area’s accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) – has worked in partnership with High Peak Borough Council to offer local creatives the opportunity to exhibit at the event through the council’s UKSPF project.
Applications were open to a wide variety of creators and makers based in the local authority area of the High Peak, with the aim of showcasing the area’s vibrant cultural offer and helping small businesses to grow and reach new markets.
The High Peak producers exhibiting at Chatsworth Country Fair are:
- Sew Loved Upholstery
- Elizabeth Swift Felt Artist
- Burnt Cookies Homewares
- Buckstone Country Wear Clothing
- Lindas Art Glass
- All In The Buff
- Knots & Crosses Gifts and Homewares
- Tiska Leathercraft and Repairs
- Jo Harratt Fibre Artist
- We Are High Peak Skincare
Regarded as one of England’s most spectacular annual outdoor events, Chatsworth Country Fair showcases the best in traditional, British country pursuits, with thrilling showground entertainment, quality trade stands and fun for all the family.
This year will see TV personalities Kelvin and Liz Fletcher attend as Country Fair Presidents with entertainment from the world-famous Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team and live demonstrations from renowned chefs Ainsley Harriott MBE, James Martin and Nadiya Hussain MBE.
Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure at High Peak Borough Council, says: "We’re pleased that our UKSPF project has been able to support 10 High Peak producers in showcasing their talent and wares at Chatsworth Country Fair this summer. As well as supporting local businesses who may not otherwise have been able to attend an event on this scale, it will also act as a shop window for the High Peak and raise the profile of the area, helping us to foster pride in place and attract visitors to the area.”
Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, says:“We’re delighted to offer High Peak based producers the opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of potential customers at Chatsworth Country Fair this summer, thanks to support from High Peak Borough Council’s UKSPF project.
“The High Peak has a wealth of quality products, artisan makers and skilled craftspeople and it’s great to be able to provide small businesses with a prominent platform where they can raise awareness of their products, reach new markets, and shine the spotlight on the High Peak’s rich cultural and creative offer.”
Annie Darling of We Are High Peak, a skincare brand exhibiting at Chatsworth Country Fair through the UKSPF funded project, said: “As a homegrown skincare brand inspired by the natural beauty of the Peak District, Chatsworth Country Fair will give us an unparalleled opportunity to connect with our local community on a far greater scale than anything we've been able to do before.
“As well as connecting with potential customers to ensure we can better understand their needs, wants, and values, the event will also allow us get to know other like-minded businesses in the High Peak area, allowing us to develop working relationships for the future.”
The UKSPF fund aims to build pride of place and reduce inequalities between communities via three investment priorities: communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.
