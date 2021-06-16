Great hikes in Derbyshire to satisfy growing appetite for walking holidays

Google Trends have identified a +2,000 surge in the search topic by people looking to make the most of the great outdoors.

Derbyshire has so much to offer visitors, from the stunning landscape of the Peak District National Park to magnificent stately homes such as Chatsworth House, Renishaw Hall and Haddon Hall to charming holiday cottages.

Holidaymakers and residents alike can explore the wonders of the Peak District on a number of guided walks.

The 268-mile Pennine Way walking trail starts in Edale in the Peak District. Photo courtesy of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire.

Fancy a ramble through Derbyshire’s stunning countryside to the only place in England where you can still find mountain hares? Make sure you take your camera with you to get a photo of these rare creatures who inhabit Bleaklow. This hike, arranged by myGuidedWalks, will include a visit to the site of the B29-Superfortress which crash-landed at Bleaklow in 1948.

The company offers walks in and around Ashover, Bakewell, Hathersage and Edale among its collection.

Paul Smith runs myGuidedWalks, which is based in Macclesfield. He says on the company’s website: “I do the hard work of planning the hikes, navigating and looking after the group. I also share a wealth of knowledge from over 25 years of leading guided walks, including the best routes as well as the local flora, fauna and history of the areas you'll be hiking in.”

For more details, go to www.myguidedwalks.co.uk

Charming holiday accommodation at Oaker Farm Cottages, Losehill, Hope Valley.

High Peak based company Live For The Hills provides a number of walk options including the Peak District Highlights Tour which takes you to all the popular locations in one day.

On other hikes offered by the business you can enjoy great views without walking miles, historic villages, picturesque valleys and rolling hills.

Pride and Prejudice fans can follow in the footsteps of Colin Firth who played Mr Darcy in the 1995 film or visit the locations graced by Keira Knightley in the 2005 movie.

To find out more information about the walks, go to www.liveforthehills.com

Curbar Edge offers great views for walkers. Photo by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire/Tom Hodgson.

The Peak District isn’t short of great accommodation for weary walkers to rest their legs at the end of a day of hiking.

Oaker Farm, at the foot of Losehill, consists of three lovingly converted farm cottages and a shepherd’s hut.

The much-loved Great Ridge walk from Castleton to Losehill, voted one of Britain’s Favourite Walks by ITV, starts just a stone’s throw away, whilst the famous Pennine Way long-distance route starts in nearby Edale. Kinder Scout – the highest point in the Peak District – is also on the doorstep.

For more details, go to https:/oakerfarm.co.uk

Woodland walk on the Longshaw Estate. Photo courtesy of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

Bolenhill Farm Cottages near Bakewell are on the doorstep of picturesque Over Haddon and Monyash and just a short stroll across fields from two pubs.

To book one of the eight traditional dog-friendly cottages, go to www.bolehillfarm.co.uk

How about a glamping break? Edale Gathering offer four luxurious tented safari lodges and a Victorian shooting lodge on a private upland farm.

Spend the days exploring the vast areas of Peak District moorland and enjoy a cosy night’s sleep back on site. Each morning youa’ll wake up to a babbling moorland brook, dry-stone walled pastures and stunning scenery.

For more details, go to https://edalegathering.co.uk

Accommodation at Edale Gathering and some of the views that guests can expect to see.