Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Facebook hiking group will be dressing up in some of their spookiest outfits for a Halloween themed hike up one of the region's most famous peaks.

Hiking Singles UK are inviting people to join them on October 27 for hike up the intrepid Mam Tor in fancy dress, to celebrate Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second year in a row the Facebook group are hosting their Halloween Hike, which will set off from Castleton Visitors Centre at around 9.45am.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Hiking Singles UK Melanie Lunn, 51, said: “I put on this hike last year. We all dressed up and there were about 45 of us. There were some amazing costumes and people were even dressing their dogs up as things like pumpkins.

Last years Halloween Hike up Mam Tor was a huge success.

“We all walked up to Cave Dale and then up Mam Tor and then down past the Great Ridge. Then we all went for a drink afterwards, and I got such amazing feedback from the event that I decided to put it on again this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hiking Singles UK was originally set up in 2022. NHS worker Melanie took over as the group's leader from her friend after only a few months.

First set up to bring together single people through their passion for hiking, under Melanie's leadership the group has now opened to anybody who wants to get outside and find a community.

Melanie said: “Originally the group were only doing huge hikes like Ben Nevis, Snowden and Scafell Pike. There weren't any for people of mixed abilities, so I started hosting some smaller hikes in Derbyshire such as Ladybower, Lathkill Dale and Mam Tor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially I only had around 16 people attend my events but eventually, the more events I put on its just sort of grown and grown. It's to a point now where we have around 17,500 members on Facebook.”

Hiking Singles UK’s membership is made up of people from all around the country, with some members travelling from as far away as Newcastle and Cambridgeshire to attend Melanie’s events.

The group runs a number of hikes a year, across the country, although most of their hikes are localised around the Peak District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie initially became a member of Hiking Singles Uk after moving from Manchester to Chesterfield two years ago. Currently residing in Matlock, Melanie joined the group to meet new people after the break up of her previous relationship.

She said: “I think when you’re single or live on your own, and you're working Monday to Friday it’s nice to have something to look forward to at the weekend where you can get out in nature.

“People have said that it’s great for their mental health and it gives them a bit of a boost to get through the working week. It also helps people get fitter and we all encourage each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in attending the upcoming Halloween Hike up Mam Tor, or any of the groups future events you can request to join the group on Facebook and click “going” on any of the hikes on the events tab.