Derbyshire stately home comes alive for Christmas

Visitors are invited to sign an extra-long Christmas card as a Derbyshire stately home comes alive for the festive season.

Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, is hosting Experience Christmas, with festive workshops, craft demonstrations and more.

Visitors can learn an essential Christmas skill from wreath making to cake decorating and candle making to gift wrapping during the daily schedule of craft workshops and demonstrations.

While, in The Long Gallery, visitors will have the opportunity to sign Haddon Hall’s longest ever Christmas card – spanning the length of the gallery, where artists will add a new creation to it daily, before it is delivered to the Queen in time for Christmas Day.

The hall, near Bakewell, is decked out with medieval decorations, lights and trees, and stories on the traditions of Christmas through the ages, while community choirs and bell ringers will perform daily, at noon and 2pm, in the Banqueting Hall.

Visitors can also enjoy an evening candlelit tour of the country house, which dates back to the 11th Century.

Lady Edward Manners, whose home it is, said; “Craft has always played such an integral role at Haddon Hall and this year we wanted it to be at the centre of our Christmas celebrations.

“Every room offers visitors something different and truly wonderful and, as well as enjoying all the magnificent decorations and the festive music, people will have a chance to learn a new skill at our workshops and demonstrations, which will hopefully come in handy over the Christmas period.

“Christmas at Haddon is one of our favourite times of year - the atmosphere in the hall is truly magical and we’re looking forward to welcoming people into our home and hope they leave imbued with the spirit of Christmas.”

Haddon Hall is open daily, from 10.30am-4pm, until December 23, with last admission at 3pm. For full details, including admission prices, of Experience Christmas, see haddonhall.co.uk/events

