Day of Dance returns to Buxton this weekend

There will be dancing in the streets on Saturday as the award-winning Buxton Day of Dance returns for the final weekend of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

Organisers Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris will welcome 15 dance groups from across England. The furthest travellers will be East Kent Morris while the closest are local legends, Powderkegs from Whaley Bridge.

As well as East Kent (Cotswold Morris), other first-timers at Buxton will be Ansley from Warwickshire (women’s Cotswold Morris), Bakanalia from Leicester (Border Morris), Ironmen (Border Morris) and Severn Gilders (North West Morris) from Shropshire, Pateley Longsword from Yorkshire and Persephone (North West Morris) from Cleckheaton.

Making return visits will be Black Adder (North West Morris) and Glorishears (Cotswold Morris) from Birmingham, Chip Off the Old (Cotswold Morris) from Derby, Harthill (Cotswold) Morris from South Yorkshire, Powderkegs (Border Morris) from Whaley Bridge, St Katharine’s (Cotswold Morris et al) from Northampton, Stone the Crows (Border Morris) from Leyland and Thelwall (Cotswold Morris) from near Warrington.

The dancing will start at 10.30am and continue throughout the day at various locations including the Market Place, opera house, The Slopes and Spring Gardens, culminating in a massed finale at the bottom of The Slopes at 3.30pm.

For more information, visit the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris website www.chapelmorris.org/buxton-day-of-dance or pick up a programme - including a handy ‘spotters guide’ - from the Fringe information desk.