Clouds Harp Quartet will perform at Wyn Tor Singers summer concert

Clouds Harp Quartet, comprising four professional musicians, will be performing in Derbyshire on the first leg of their 2019 tour.

The harpists, who are graduates of the Royal Northern College of Music, will be special guests at Wyns Tor Singers summer concert on May 18 at Youlgrave Parish Church.

They will play new works composed specifically for the group, drawing on the folk and jazz traditions, as well as arrangements of some more well-known pieces.

The choir will be singing a range of choral music, including traditional folk songs and spirituals, and more modern works by contemporary composers Elder, Whitacre and Gjelo of both sacred and secular flavours.

Tickets £8 from ‘Youngs of Youlgrave’ post office and shop or on the door.