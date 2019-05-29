Circus Sallai brings acrobats, aerial performers and magicians to Bakewell Showground

Circus Sallai is at Bakewell Showground from today (Wednesday, June 29) until Sunday, June 2. To book online, go to https://www.ticketline.co.uk/circus-sallai#bio

Circus Sallai performers put on an eye-catching and colourful show. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

High adventure with the aerial acrobats of Circus Sallai. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

Magical show is lined up for all the family. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

Balance is put to the test in this act. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

View more