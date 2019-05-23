Chatsworth offers families lessons in rural crafts this half-term holiday

Families can have plenty of fun learning traditional crafts at Chatsworth this half-term.

The traditional Derbyshire custom of well-dressing, in which wells, springs and other water sources across the county are decorated with designs created from flower petals, is just one of a host of rural skills being taught.

Well-dressing is joined by dry stone walling, fly fishing, wool weaving and spinning, in a series of hands-on sessions open to children and adults.

There will be demonstrations of how to dress a shire horse, including plaiting and mounting brasses, while a farrier will demonstrate hoof care.

Budding young farmers, aged between 6-11, will be able to join the farmyard team for some hands-on involvement in caring for the animals.

Currently featuring on Channel 4’s Puppy School, Chatsworth has a programme of doggy fun in the garden including an agility course for your four-legged friend.

The programme runs from May 25 to June 2. For dates and times of workshops and activities, visit www.chatsworth.org.