Buxton RSPCA invites dog owners to compete in Pavilion Gardens fun show

One Fun Day, on Saturday, June 18, will see more than 40 family friendly animal-themed events happening simultaneously across the country.

In Buxton, from 12.30-3.30pm, there will be stalls, a tombola and raffle, face-painting and other children’s entertainment, pet advice sessions, as well as the ten informal competition classes and an agility course open to all-comers great and small.

Brenda Scott, the local volunteer fundraising coordinator, said: “It’s a day to unite all the RSPCA branches and we’re doing our bit. It’s really the first time we’ve been able to get back out there trying to raise funds.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could your pooch gets its paws on a prize at the RSPCA dog show in the Pavilion Gardens?

“We held some virtual dog shows during the pandemic which were quite successful but there was an impact on our finances which meant we had to cut back on certain things. Fingers crossed we’re getting back on track now.”

She added: “Unlike some branches which are led by an inspector and have their own facilities, we’re entirely volunteer-run and focused on rehabilitation and rehoming. We currently have dogs in boarding kennels, and cats and other small furries in shelters too, and we have to raise funds to pay for that.

“All the proceeds from the show will go directly to our branch for the animals in our care, either receiving treatment or looking for new homes, and helping any members of the public who may be having issues with their pets.”

The show will be a relaxed affair with categories such as ‘waggiest tail’, ‘best paw shaker’, ‘pretties puppy’ and ‘golden oldie’ – judging will take place from 1-1.30pm, and 2.30-3pm, with the agility section in between.

There will also be a parade of some of the dogs which the branch is currently seek new homes for.

Brenda said: “Entry costs £2 per class, but people can come along and enjoy the show for free. Even if you don’t think your dog is suitable for competition, they can watch too.”

The branch will be running another fun dog show in Chelmorton on Saturday, July 2.

For more information about its work and animals waiting for new homes, see rspca-macclesfield.org.uk.