Beer and beats at Peakender festival in Bakewell

Savour the flavour of beer from the best UK breweries, sample outstanding street food and wallow in live music and entertainment at this weekend’s Peakender festival at Bakewell Showground.

Twenty breweries producing beer as well as gin and cider producers will be on site from August 16 to 18 when there will be opportunities to meet the brewers. More than a dozen bands and artists, travelling from away as Liverpool and Blackpool, will be entertaining the festival crowds. Saturday night headliners will be Papa Soul, a nine-piece band based in Sheffield, who specialise in songs from the Stax, Chess, Motown and Atlantic record labels, and reconstructed contemporary funk and disco grooves. Other artists from Sheffield who will be performing over the weekend include TYNI, Frazer and The Hot Soles.

Circus workshops, a climbing wall and bouncy castle will bring hours of fun for children visiting Peakender.

Glamping and camping facilities will be available.

To book tickets or for further information, go to www.peakender.co.uk.