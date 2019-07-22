Ballykissangel actor Stephen Tomkinson stars in Educating Rita in Sheffield this week

Educating Rita tours to Sheffield this week and stars Stephen Tomkinson from TV’s Ballykissangel and Wild at Heart.

The heart-warming comedy by Willie Russell starts its run at the city’s Lyceum tonight (Monday) where it will be hosted until Saturday, July 27.

Educating Rita tells the story of married hairdresser Rita (played by Jessica Johnson) who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank. Frank (played by Stephen Tomkinson) is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita. However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.

To book tickets, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

