To celebrate the event’s ticket launch on Thursday February 15, adult entry tickets can be purchased for just £10 each - but only for 48 hours before tickets revert to the full price of £13.Bridget Hope, manager of Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society (BAHS), which runs the event, says: “We constantly strive to make the festival a packed and good value day out for the whole family, so we thought that this would be a welcome offer for anyone eager to attend.“As a charitable organisation, the festival is our largest annual fundraising event, which we will hold in order to continue our work supporting the local rural economy through initiatives such as our training grants scheme.”

Animals will remain at the heart of the festival, with sheep competitions returning to the showground for the first time since 2017. Farmer Harry Madin, 27, from Bakewell, will organise and run the competitions, drawing on his experience farming Derbyshire Gritstones in Holymoorside and his work as a self-employed shepherd - and dry stone waller - across the county. Sheep class and entry details will be available on the BAHS website in the spring.Heavy horse competitions will also return to the centre ring, as will fast-paced scurry and trials driving competitions and a vintage tractor parade.Cookery fans can indulge in demonstrations and tastings by the crème de la crème of local chefs, in a programme curated by local food writer Lesley Draper. The popular Conservation Corner will also return, giving the public access to representatives from local environmental organisations working to preserve the Peak District National Park.The atmosphere will be buzzing thanks to lively performances by the Old Time Rags and the Jelly Roll Jazz Band, as well as local outfits The Lah Di Dahs and The Sons of Rodger on the festival stage. Two food courts will offer mouthwatering fare from local traders including Sunshine Pizza Oven, washed down with pints at bars run by Bradfield Brewery.There’s even more for dog fans with the return of Bakewell Dog Show. The Kennel Club-registered competition will run on July 13 and 14, with free entry for the public on the Saturday. A companion class will also run, with entrants registering on the day for £1 – proceeds will go to the local Air Ambulance. Entry details for heavy horse classes and the dog show can be found on the BAHS website.Rounding it all off is a shopping village, which will be home to stalls run by independent local producers and makers to showcase some of the best the region has to offer.Tickets can be purchased via the BAHS website at bakewellahs.co.uk or from the BAHS office in Bakewell Agricultural Business Centre on the Showground.