These Derbyshire pubs have been listed in the UK's top 50

Rambler Inn in Edale and The Anglers Rest in Bamford feature in the Guardian Pub Guide which was published recently.

by Debbie Clarke

Experts have picked their favourites for Sunday lunch, picturesque settings, craft beer, history and more with Rambler Inn and The Anglers Rest both listed.

Rambler Inn has been named as one of the top 10 best pubs with a view. It is steeped in Derbyshire history and with traditional roaring fires in every room, it is the perfect place to kick back those boots and relax after a hard day’s walk.

Home cooked food is served every day till late with a fine selection of local cask ales to suit all tastes. The house favourites are named as Rambler’s Gold (Marston’s) and ham, egg and chips for £8.95.

The Anglers Rest was saved by locals in 2013 and they also took over an adjoining cafe and post office. According to the Guardian, "flagstones, bare stone walls, wooden beams and settles set the scene for the interior, and in the winter you can sip your beer by the log-burner. There is good robust, home-cooked food and a sense of belonging, and after a day walking in the Peak District, foamy Black Sheep bitter is an ideal contemplative pint."

Abbeydale Moonshine and the steak and ale pie (£10.95) come highly recommended here.