REVIEW: Northern Ballet enchants with The Little Mermaid

The sea comes to Sheffield in Northern Ballet’s world premiere production of The Little Mermaid.

It’s directed and choreographed by David Nixon, has an ingenious and mobile set by Kimie Nakano, some wonderful costumes, atmospheric lighting by Tim Mitchell, and Celtic-influenced music by Sally Beamish.

The scenario is closer to the original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen than the Disney retelling – and all the more resonant for that.

The themes of love, suffering, misunderstandings and altruism return again and again – but in a way that is strangely uplifting.

What is so captivating is the clarity with which the story unfolds – especially in the first half – and the fluidly and variety of the dancers’ movements.

Dreda Blow captures the heart-breaking naivety of Marilla, the little mermaid who sacrifices her voice for the chance of fulfilling her desires. Giuliano Contadini is charming as Prince Adair, but also convincingly confused – through his lack of emotional insight. Matthew Koon as Dillion the seahorse, Marilla’s faithful companion, gives a touching performance.

All the company combine to great effect and the live music by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, directed by John Pryce-Jones, is by turns stirring, tempestuous and full of a gentle melancholy yearning.

The Little Mermaid is on at the Lyceum until Saturday, December 2.