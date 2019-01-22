Peter Pan panto is awash with Buxton Drama League’s trademark energy and anarchic humour

Buxton Drama League returns to the world of pantomime with their own hilarious take on the classic story of Peter Pan.

Captain Hook’s Revenge has all the classic panto ingredients of comedy, adventure, song and dance, all served up with energy and anarchic humour.

Director Jayne Marling said: “Anyone who’s ever been to a BDL panto knows they have their own unique style – they have become a cult favourite with adults and children alike with our hilarious take on classic stories.”

In Captain Hook’s Revenge, the villainous pirate is determined to defeat his arch-enemy, Peter Pan, but reckons without his young friends, Wendy and Michael and their guardian, Dame Dottie … not to mention a very hungry crocodile!

As ever, the panto features a mix BDL regulars and young talent. In the best, cross-dressing traditions of panto, Captain Hook is played by acclaimed local actress Corinne Coward, while Peter Pan is played by powerful young singer Minnie Hibbert.

Jayne said: “As well as the leads we have an energetic chorus, throwing themselves into the roles of pirates, Neverlanders, and the like. Fred Rolland is returning as musical director this year and once again brings a rock ‘n’ roll vibe to the music. If you’ve never experienced all the fun of a BDL panto –

now’s your time to start!”

Captain Hook’s Revenge is performed at Burbage Institute, Nursery Lane, Buxton on Friday, February 1, at 7.30pm, Saturday, February 2, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Friday 8 February at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 9, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on sale now from Clowes the Chemist or Burbage News or at the venue on performance nights.