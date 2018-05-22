Peak Performance stages Fiddler on the Roof

More than 40 members of Peak Performance will be treading the boards in the musical Fiddler on the Roof following sell out concerts at Hassop Hall and Cavendish Hall last year.

The show, which will be staged at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from May 31 to June 2, contains many well known and memorable songs, including If I were a Rich Man, Matchmaker, Sunrise Sunset, Sabbath Prayer, Far From the Home I Love, and Miracle of Miracles.

The story revolves around Tevye, the milkman who has five daughters, an overbearing wife and a deep religion.

Principal roles are played by Debi Alvey as Golde, Joan Hopkinson as Yente the Matchmaker, and Tevye’s three eldest daughters by Charlotte Barlow, Kelly Gibbons and Jayne Miller. Rob Hall plays Lazar Wolf, the jilted butcher, with David Hutchesson playing Motel the tailor and Alex Hayward- Browne playing the radical Perchik. Mike Spriggs takes the role of Tevye, the man who cannot accept change.

The cast includes five senior members of Peak Youth and will be accompanied by a full orchestra under the direction of Nick Stacey.

Performances start at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets are now on sale at the Tourist Information Centre, tel. 01246 345222, or online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk