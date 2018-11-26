INTERVIEW: Buxton panto king Philip Dart talks about this year’s production of Dick Whittington

Philip Dart has been the writer and director of Buxton Opera House’s pantomime for the past 27 years.

This year’s pantomime is Dick Whittington and Philip has taken a few moments out of rehearsals to reflect on his many Christmases in Buxton.

Do you think audience tastes have changed since you began writing and directing Buxton’s pantomime?

I think audience expectations have changed. These days people expect higher production values, so the sets and costumes have got to be more lavish and impressive. Audiences also love special effects. Last year in Sleeping Beauty we had a huge, inflatable dragon, this year we have an equally terrifying giant sausage!

What has been your most memorable moment, directing the Buxton pantomime?

It wouldn’t be panto without the occasional quick-change mishap or forgotten prop, but fortunately most actors can bluff their way through those situations. The most memorable time was some years ago in Aladdin, when the actor playing Wishee Washee lost his voice. He went on stage with a tin whistle - making Clanger-like noises instead of talking - and the cast did an amazing job, pretending to interpret his lines: “So, Wishee, you say you’re off to the palace with the Emperor’s laundry?” It really doesn’t get more bizarre than that!

Which TV names have you most enjoyed working with and why?

Mark Eden, best known as the iconic baddie Alan Bradley in Coronation Street, appeared in Aladdin around 20 years ago. He was a nice man and played a brilliant Abanazar. More recently, in Cinderella, Sarah Thomas (Glenda from Last of the Summer Wine) was remarkable as a Fairy Godmother who just happened to resemble the Queen. But top billing has to go to James Holmes (best known as Clive from the comedy series Miranda), who has played Dame for us for the past four years. He’s great to work with and audiences really love him.

What is your favourite pantomime to direct and why?

I’m happy that it’s Dick Whittington this year because that is definitely my favourite pantomime. Why? It’s such a great “rags to riches” story and it combines so many different elements. There’s a sea journey, a perilous adventure on a strange island, romance, comedy and pathos, not to mention a cheeky cat and a pretty scary villain.

How do you think up all the jokes in your pantomime scripts?

I buy a lot of joke books! And these days, of course, you can find jokes on any topic online. We all groan at Christmas cracker jokes, but I have to admit that occasionally, when I’ve needed something really corny, I’ve resorted to the odd cracker gag.

Do you think we’ll still be watching pantomimes in 20 years’ time?

Definitely. Like turkey, crackers and Christmas pudding, pantomime is an essential Christmas tradition. And the love of panto gets passed down the generations – it’s lovely to see parents who came as children to our first pantomime productions at the Opera House now bringing their own children.

