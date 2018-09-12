Head back to the 60s as Rip It Up returns to wow fans again

The smash hit musical show Rip It Up returns to Buxton Opera House on Saturday, September 22.

The show comes complete with a new theme and a new line-up.

2012 Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith is back and dancing alongside 2011 champion Harry Judd and Aston Merrygold, whose early departure from the 2017 series was a shock. Together they will dance their way through the soundtrack of the 1960s in a two-hour show.

Rip It Up’s 1950s-themed debut tour in 2017 was widely acclaimed as the most exciting Strictly Come Dancing spin-off tour ever. Backed by the Rip It Up live band and a stunning supporting cast of singers and dancers, the Strictly boys will dance to many of the hits of the 60s and the show will celebrate the most iconic sights, sounds and events of the decade from the moon landing to the mini skirt, from Beatlemania to James Bond and England’s World Cup victory.

Louis Smith said: “Performing in Rip It Up last year was one of the hardest and most challenging experiences I have ever attempted, including competing at the Olympics.

“The fact that I jumped at the chance to be part of this brand new ‘60s version of it also shows how much I enjoyed the whole thing. I’m excited to be performing alongside Aston, especially as we grew up together, and equally with Harry. I think Aston and Harry are an absolutely incredible addition to the show.”

For more information visit https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/rip-it-up-the-60s or call the box office on 01298 72190.

Photo credit: Ryan X Howard