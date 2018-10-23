David Walliams’ Awful Auntie live on Derbyshire stage

Families should watch out for a very large owl and the most awful Auntie in history. David Walliams’ much-loved story about a brave little girl, Stella, and her ghostly friend has been adapted for the theatre.

Stella had no idea her life was in danger when she set off with her parents to visit London. Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life! The show is presented by award-winning Birmingham Stage Company which brought David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to Buxton Opera House in 2016.

Details: Tickets £19-21 (adult), £15-£17 (child). Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk Photo by Mark Douet