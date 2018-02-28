Company puts a new spin on old fairytales

Escape the chill of winter in a delightful retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s best known fairytales. Including Thumbelina, The Princess and the Pea and The Emperor’s New Clothes,

Andersen’s enduring stories are reimagined in a vaudevillian circus troupe style for the production of The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales which visits Buxton Opera House from March 6 to 10.

The show is an imaginative mix of music, magic, puppetry and first class performances.

While the Little Matchgirl tale may be sorrowful, it’s not all doom and gloom, with laughs at the big spender (but not very sensible) Emperor in the Emperor’s New Clothes, and an untrusting Prince in The Princess and the Pea. Down on their luck clowns and a motley crew present witty lines which will appeal to adults and brave children alike.

The Little Matchgirl tour comes direct from its critically acclaimed premiere at Shakespeare’s Globe and has gained rave reviews for director Emma Rice’s ‘exquisite’ production.

Don’t miss this extraordinary show when it comes to Buxton. Tickets are priced from £18 to £25. To book, call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk