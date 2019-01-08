The Worst Witch steers her broomstick towards Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre

Magical mayhem is on its way as The Worst Witch flies straight from the pages of the much-loved book series and into the theatre.

This thrilling new stage adapation, which takes up residence at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from January 29 to February 2, features all of Jill Murphy’s beloved characters, original songs, music and pandemonium.

Before Harry Potter, there was Mildred Hubble. An ordinary girl who found herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches. Now in her final year, accident prone Mildred and her fellow pupils are about to embark on their biggest adventure yet, but with jealous Ethel Hallow, and strict Miss Hardbroom out to spoil Mildred’s fun, will she be able to stop an old enemy out for revenge on not just the Academy, but the whole world?

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or to book online click here https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.