The Tin Pigeons top Hathersage festival Jungle Groove in aid of Ecuador’s wildlife and rainforests

A new festival in Derbyshire will help to raise money to help save Ecuador’s wildlife and rainforest.

Indie duo The Tin Pigeons top the line-up at Merazonia Jungle Groove on Hathersage football pitch today (Sunday,September 22).

Performers will include alt pop rock band Boats On The Ocean, multi-cultural collective Me Gusta, rapper Strizzy Straus, singer-songwriter Myles Knight, rapper and spoken word poet Rory Fear, high-energy band Alksa and reggae-rap artist Courtney Wilson with Tom Featherstone.

Jeni Taylor, manager and head coordinator at Merazonia, will talk about the vital work that the charity does and the threats facing Ecuador’s wildlife.

The festival runs from 3pm until 10pm.

Tickets are priced £10 (adult), £5 (child), free for under 5s. Go to www.junglegroove.org.

