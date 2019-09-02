The South perform songs A Little Time and Perfect 10 in Derbyshire show

Celebrating their tenth year anniversary and 30 years since The Beautiful South released Song For Whoever, The South will be playing in Derbyshire.

They will be performing the songs made famous by the Beautiful South when they tour to Buxton Opera House on Thursday, September 5.

Timeless songs such as the number one single A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her plus a few choice South originals will be performed.

The South features former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

Tickets £27. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.



