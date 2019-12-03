The Russian State Ballet of Siberia return to Buxton Opera House with three festive productions

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is always a popular post-Christmas choice, as they bring some ‘magical warmth to the cold month of January’.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will be returning for their annual visit to the Buxton Opera House in early January, with three wintery-classic ballets.

Sleeping Beauty.

Formed in 1981 the company have established themselves as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies, with an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and unusual depth. With their breathtaking physical ability, the soloists alongside the corps de ballet continue to astound ballet fans old and new.

Artistic Director of The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to British audiences. Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting, for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

This year there will be three ballets to choose from - first is the fairy-tale of Sleeping Beauty, the classic story of ‘love and innocence, mystery and magic’ is set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score. Guests can expect to enjoy ‘stunning choreography, costumes and sets which form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse’.

The most festive ballet of all has to be The Nutcracker, which is set on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes audiences are promised to be swept away to a fairy-tale world ‘where nothing is quite as it seems’.

Nutcracker.

Completing the trio is Swan Lake, the Opera House tells guests to ‘prepare to be dazzled by the impressive dance performances as swans glide in perfect formation and the temptress in a black tutu, Odile, who seduces the Prince by spinning with jaw-dropping precision’.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is at Buxton Opera House on Thursday 2 January – Saturday 4 January.

Tickets are priced at £35-£44. Discounts are available.

To buy tickets contact Buxton Opera House Box Office, Tel: 01298 72190 or visit: buxtonoperahouse.org.uk