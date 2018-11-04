The Royal Ballet brings to life a story of temple dancers and noble warriors

The Royal Ballet’s La Bayadère will be screened live to Derbyshire cinemas, transporting audiences to a world of temple dancers, vengeful gods, jealous princesses and noble warriors. The story focuses on a temple dancer who is in love with a warrior but the High Brahmin desires her for himself but is initially spurned, setting the wheels in motion for revenge and death. Choreographer Natalia Makarova brings the 19th-century Russian classic La Bayadère to life in her adaptation of Marius Petipa’s original choreography. La Bayadère was practically unknown to audiences outside Russia until Makarova bought her production to The Royal Ballet in 1989. It has since become a core work in the company’s repertory.

You can catch La Bayadère live on Tuesday, November 13, at 7.15pm in Chesterfield Cineworld, The George Hotel in Tideswell, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby and the Odeon in Derby.

Encore screenings on Sunday, November 18, at 2pm in Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby,