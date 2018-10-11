The Rocky Horror Show starring Joanne Clifton, Ben Adams and Stephen Webb will tour to Sheffield

Get ready to do the time warp with Joanne Clifton, Ben Adams and Stephen Webb in a new tour of The Rocky Horror Show.

The world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musical will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum from February 18 to 23, 2019.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne, who will play Janet, said: “I’ve always loved Rocky Horror. I learnt the Time Warp in my dance classes in Grimsby when I was four years old ... 30 years later and I’ll be jumping to the left on the actual Rocky Horror stage, I can’t quite believe it!

Ben from boy band A1, who has been cast as Brad, said: “Performing in Rocky Horror is a dream come true - I love the show so much it inspired me to write my own musical Eugenius! Joanne and I make quite a team and I’m sure that the whole cast will be raising the roof night after night as we perform for all the amazingly devoted Rocky fans. Bring on the stilettos!

The pair toured together in Flashdance - The Musical last year. Here is what we said about that show: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/whats-on/review-joanne-clifton-s-flashdance-hits-chesterfield-1-8848412

West End star Stephen takes on the role of Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. He said: “What an incredible opportunity to bring such a bold, energetic show across the UK. Frank is a dream role! I’m so pleased to be a part of the Rocky team, and can’t wait to give it everything I’ve got.”

Kristian Lavercombe will also be reprising his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1300 performances in The Rocky Horror Show around the world.

For tickets, go to: https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk