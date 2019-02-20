The Dreamboys are back and set to get pulses racing in Buxton

The Dreamboys are set to get pulses racing when they return to Buxton later in the year.

The famous male strip group will be stopping off in Buxton in October as part of their UK tour, which takes in more than 150 shows this year.

As well as the regular line-up, the Dreamboys have also featured some of the hottest male celebrities as special guests over the years including TOWIE's Dan Osborne, Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle and TV favourite Jake Quickenden.

The Dreamboys will be at Buxton Opera House on Thursday October 3 at 7.30pm

Tickets are priced at £19.50-£27.50. VIP Meet and Greet tickets £37.50. Discounts are not available.

To buy tickets contact Buxton Opera House Box Office on 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.