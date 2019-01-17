The 1975 round off UK leg of headline tour in Sheffield

Pop rock band The 1975 will play their first headline show at Sheffield’s FlyDSA.

They play at the showpiece venue on January 25 in support of their third album, A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships.

Pale Waves and No Rome will be the special guests for this last date in the UK leg of the tour.

Hailing from the hotbed of musical talent that is Manchester, The 1975 is fronted by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew “Matty” Healy, the son of actors Denise Welch and Tim Healy.

Tickets for the FlyDSA Arena show are priced £36.40 and £30.80 (including booking fee) and are available online click here, via the ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56 or in person from the Sheffield City Hall box office.