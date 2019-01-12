Tchaikovsky’s opera The Queen of Spades screens live to Derbyshire cinemas

A performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades will be broadcast live to Derbyshire cinemas from the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden.

The opera follows the fortunes of of Gherman (Aleksandrs Antonenko), a penniless soldier obsessed by both gambling and the beautiful Liza (Eva-Maria Westbroek). After Gherman tries to discover a winning card trick from Liza’s grandmother the Countess (Felicity Palmer), and she dies of fright, his obsession turns into madness.

You can catch the live screening of The Queen of Spades on January 22 at 6.45pm at Cineworld Chesterfield, Belper’s The Ritz, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre, Tideswell’s George Hotel, Derby’s Odeon, and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux.

Encore screenings will be hosted at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux on Sunday, January 27, at 2pm.

For details of other venues around the country which are screening The Queen of Spades, click here

