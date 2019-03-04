Surfing dolphins and killer whales are screen stars in Blue Planet II - Live in Concert

Walruses, killer whales, dolphins, sea lions, tuna, puffins, clownfish and more will all star on a gigantic screen in Blue Planet II - Live In Concert which is heading for Nottingham and Sheffield.

The concert, which will be hosted by Anita Rani, will take highlight sequences from across the series, supported by the emotive orchestral accompaniment of the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Blue Planet II – Live in Concert will transport you, via the gigantic screen and through the power of music, deep underwater for two hours of drama, entertainment, stunning visuals and majestic orchestrations.

Watch surfing dolphins, powerful killer whales and the beautiful clownfish in breathtaking musical sequences. The tentacles of jellyfish and octopus fill the screen while the ‘boiling sea’ Spinner Baitball sequence features a who’s who of amazing ocean predators in a wild feeding frenzy.

The orchestra will perform Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming’s immersive score, conducted by Matthew Freeman, the dramatic music bringing the oceans to life.

Matthew Freeman said: “Seeing the footage in these huge arenas on an enormous LED screen, with all that colour and those underwater worlds so closely photographed, accompanied by a 64-piece orchestra and a 16-voice choir through a huge, state-of-the-art PA system, it really is a phenomenal and powerful experience.”

Blue Planet II - Live in Concert is at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on March 15 and at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on March 28.

Tickets for Nottingham are priced from £45.70, to book click here; tickets for Sheffield from £44.80, to book click here