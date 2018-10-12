Strictly star Robin Windsor dances in Derbyshire on farewell tour

BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s all-time favourite professional, Robin Windsor, has decided to hang up his dancing shoes, after a long and successful career and he plans to go out with a bang!

Robin, who was part of the hit TV show for five years, and whose celebrity partners included Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden, has created an action-packed, energetic show to match his personality.

His All Fun Farewell Tour comes to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Tuesday, October 23, Robin said it will be “full of fun, cheeky chat, plenty of sparkles and superb dancing!”

The Chesterfield date is part of 29 shows which Robin is doing throughout the country over five weeks.

He is no stranger to touring, having been involved in many shows over the years including Burn the Floor, on Broadway and the West End, Puttin’ on the Ritz, Keep Dancing, and most recently Dance to the Music, with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

However, Windsor feels that now is the right time to concentrate on other things. One of which is visiting dance schools around the country, teaching people to dance because he says “Dancing is what makes people happy! My aim is to get the entire country up and dancing!”

Tickets £28.70 and £27.70 (concessions). Go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.