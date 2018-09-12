Stargazing and storytelling at Wirksworth’s celestial amphitheatre

Young people, a professional storyteller and astronomer will come together in a show celebrating the wonders of the universe.

Stars and Stories, an evening of astronomy and inspirational stories, will be presented at Wirksworth’s celestial amphitheatre, The StarDisc, in Stoney Wood, on Saturday, September 15. Created by ten young people and professional storyteller, Maria Whatton (The Lunar Men), this is a performance that will capture your imagination, entertain and inspire you, whatever age you are.

There will be the opportunity to have a go at stargazing both before and after the performance with space writer, astronomer and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, Nick Spall.

The Stars and Stories performance is the result of a year-long participation project in a partnership between Cromford-based production company, Adverse Camber and Derbyshire Virtual School.

Endorsed by Tim Peake, the British astronaut who joined the crew of the International Space Station, the project has been backed by Arts Council England.

Ten Derbyshire young people in care and care leavers designed the project exploring stories, stargazing and performance.

Staged as part of Wirksworth Festival, the production of Stars and Stories starts at 7.30pm, with stargazing from 6.15pm.

Admission is free, no pre-booking required. For more details, call 01629 825108 or go to www.adversecamber.org.