Star replays songs from The Commitments film

Dave Finnegan is well known for his starring roles in film and TV, but he has also been performing in various bands for more than 30 years.

Known for his portrayal of Mickah Wallace, a headbutting bouncer and drummer in the 1991 film The Commitments, he is back on the road with an eight-pice band bringing the music from the big screen to the stage.

You can relive the music from this award-winning film when Dave and his band perform hits such as Mustang Sally, Try A Little Tenderness and In The Midnight Hour at Buxton Opera House on Friday, June 15.

If you’re a fan of the film, a lover of real soul music or simply an aficionado of great nights out – Signed, Souled, Delivered – this is the show you’ve been waiting for.

Tickets are priced from £22.50 to £25.50. Call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk