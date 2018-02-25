Spell-binding folk story to enchant adult listeners

Acclaimed British-Belgian storytellers A Spell In Time will take its audience back to a time when people turned from hunting to farming but still walked in the way of the animal powers.

They will be sharing the tale of The Bear’s Son at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Friday, March 2.

This is a magical and sometimes savage story of transformation that comes from the heart of Bulgarian myth and folklore.

Performers Moni Sheehan and Ivor Davies will interweave storytelling, ritual and evocative music.

The storytelling session, which is not suitable for children, will start at 7.30pm. Soup, hot drinks and cakes will be available and you can bring your own booze,Tickets cost £7.