Special High Peak tribute concert to honour First World War heroes

​Over 100 young people are to perform at a special commemorative centenary concert to mark the end of the First World War hostilities in 1918.

The Kinder Children’s Choirs, Take Part in the Arts Performance Academy and New Mills Band will combine to provide a spectacular and memorable evening of song, music, drama, poetry and live performance.

The concert had added poignancy for New Mills Band.

Joyce Ellis, from Kinder Children’s Choir, said: “The children have been rehearsing very hard for this and will no doubt astound the audience with their high calibre quality singing and abundance of enthusiasm and professionalism.”

New Mills Art Theatre will host the Festival of Remembrance-style evening on Saturday November 3, from 7pm, which will be hosted jointly by Dr John Crummett and 12-year-old Joshua Hannah.

Adam Hutchins, director of New Mills Band, added: “This is going to be a very poignant, meaningful and memorable event for all the players because 100 years ago, our band went off to serve King and Country. Some of those lads didn’t return home.”

Doors open at 6.15pm and refreshments will be served both prior to the concert and during the interval. A special souvenir programme will be sold on the night.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/tributetoheroes or by calling David on 01663 742480.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.