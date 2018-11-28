Soprano Margaret Keys offers Belper concert audience the first chance to buy her new album

Classical soprano Margaret Keys will be performing in Belper on December 1 when her audience will have the opportunity to be the first to buy her new album.

She will be singing in A Christmas Concert at St Peter’s Church on Saturday which also features the Fishpond Choir and Bel Canto Male Chorus.

Margaret’s new release is entitled A Winter’s Tale and combines Christmas and popular songs. It is her second album this year.

Her first album The Gift Of Music reached number two on the classical chart and was previewed at Belper Arts Festival.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets: adult £10, under 16s £5, available from Oxfam Books or online click here