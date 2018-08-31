Simon and Garfunkel’s lives and music in the spotlight

The Simon and Garfunkel Story will roll into Derbyshire having performed to sold-out audiences in more than 50 countries across the world.

Celebrating the lives and career of folk/rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel, the show features a full cast of West End actor-musicians and takes audiences back to the groovy times of the Sixties.

Hear the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry through to their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

The show, which will be staged at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Septemher 10, uses photos and film footage while a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more!

Tickets cost £22.70. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk