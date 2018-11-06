Show of Hands ring the changes for autumn tour

The Show of Hands line-up of Steve Knightley, Phil Beer and Miranda Sykes looks a little different for this autumn’s tour which rolls into Buxton on November 15.

Miranda and husband Dan are expecting their first baby in November and so Cormac Byrne (legendary percussionist of Seth Lakeman Band fame) steps into the breach.

Expect the festival favourites along with songs from the band’s upcoming album ‘Joint Venture’.

Special guests are Alden, Patterson & Dashwood– a striking combination of guitar, fiddle, dobro and voices.

Tickets are priced at £26, half-price for students and children. To book, call 01298 72190 or click here



