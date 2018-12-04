Shazia Mirza tops comedy night cracker at Derbyshire theatre

Award-winning comedian Shazia Mirza heads a Christmas cracker of a show in Chesterfield.

She tops the line-up of mirth makers at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Thursday, December 20. Renowned for her deadpan observations, Shazia has appeared on TV shows such as Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Top Gear and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Shazia headlines all over the world and has performed solo tours in the US, Sweden, Denmark, France, India, Holland and Germany.

Support comes from Rob Rouse whose numerous TV credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Juice and The Friday Night Project,

Completing the bill are Jack Gleadow, Leicester Mercury Comedian of The Year and Amused Moose National New Comic Award winner, and Anthony J. Brown who is the resident compere at Spotlight Comedy Club which is hosting this show.

Tickets £14.70 (advance), £15.70 (on door). Call 01246 345222 or book online by clicking here



