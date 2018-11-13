Screaming Kicks Big Band play in Wirksworth after US Coast2Coast Tour

Screaming Kicks Big Band, freshly returned from their US Coast2Coast tour, bring their unique brand of upbeat jazz to Wirksworth this weekend.

Young musicians from across Derbyshire spent their half term performing in Boston, New Orleans and San Francisco, working with industry professionals and touring the headquarters of Dolby Sound.

Jazz singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter, Clare Teal, even spotted them playing in Jackson Square, New Orleans, and gave them a mention on her Sunday night show.

Trumpeter, Billy Rowlatt, of Wirksworth, said: “I had so many amazing experiences on tour, from auditioning at Berklee College of Music to playing on stage alongside Charmaine Neville. It’s been incredible, and given us all loads of ideas for the future.”

The young people will hot-foot it to Wirksworth from taking part in the switch-on of the Derby Christmas lights on Saturday afternoon, featuring on BBC East Midlands Today.

They play at Wirksworth Town Hall on November 17, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 (adults), £7 (under 18s) are available from TraidLinks, Wirksworth or call 07854 416136.

For further information about joining a band or learning an instrument, contact Hot House Music Schools, www.hhmusic.co.uk, tel. 07792 550 437. Follow the band on Facebook hhmusicschool #hhontour