Russell Watson to perform in Derbyshire

Russell Watson, the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time, is bringing his new show Canzoni d’Amore to Derbyshire.

He will be performing at Buxton Opera House on March 14 in a concert which will include best-selling soprano Laura Wright. Russell Watson’s career to date has seen some incredible achievements; his debut album The Voice held simultaneous number 1 slots in the US and UK (a world first), spending a record breaking 52 weeks at number 1 in the UK. He has sold in excess of seven million albums and won four Classical BRITS.

He is looking forward to working with Laura Wright again, having worked with her many times in the past. Russell said: “Laura is a truly accomplished performer. It will be a delight having her on tour with us this year and I am very much looking forward to sharing a stage with her once again.” Laura has been one of the biggest selling classical artists of the last decade with a number one album, The Last Rose, in the classical charts.

Tickets for the concert range from £41.50 to £49.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk