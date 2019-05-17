Royal Ballet's triple bill of contemporary works screens in Buxton and Wirksworth

Dance fans have the opportunity to see a trio of contemporary works by the Royal Ballet screened to Derbyshire cinemas.

Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre and Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth will be showing Within The Golden Hour/Medusa/Flight Pattern on Sunday, May 19, at 2pm.

Christopher Wheeldon's Within The Golden Hour features three central pas de deux and is inspired by the changing of the seasons.

This is followed by Medusa, a new piece by Belgium choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

The afternoon concludes with Crystal Pite’s Flight Pattern, the choreographer’s reflection on the refugee crisis, with 36 dancers moving in unison to music from Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs.

For more details, go to www.roh.org.uk

