Roll up for the thrills of the big top

To mark the 250th year of the circus, a performance which reimagines the astonishing and dramatic lives of 19th and 20th century female performers in that genre of entertainment will be staged at Wirksworth Festival.

The Female Funambulists Performance will use live theatre, poetry, music and film to transport the audience into the big top to meet characters such as Woman of Steel – Kate Sandwina, Bee Whisperer Patty Astley, Clairvoyant Madame Sosostris and Tiger Trainer Mabel Stark.

The work has been created in response to original poems written for the 250th Year of the Circus by Chloe Balcomb. The work which includes poetry, performance, sculpture, installation, film and music is by a group of female artists based in the Peak District, Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Performances are at Haarlem Mill in Wirksworth on Saturday, September 8, at 2.30pm and again at 4pm.

Ticket prices range from £5.50 for under 18s to £8.50 on the day for adults. Early Bird tickets at £6.60 can be bought from the Wirksworth Festival website on www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk/events/female-funambulists