REVIEW: Opera House panto Cinderella was a real triumph

Hilarious and stacked full of good old fashioned entertainment, Buxton Opera House's 2020 panto Cinderella was a delight for audiences over the festive season.

New life was breathed into the classic tale with fun and humour for young and old at every turn.

The Ugly Sisters Ivana and Melania played by James Holmes and Jamie Barwood.

Running from Dec 12 to January 1 it once again boasted a stellar cast with James Holmes, star of sit-com Miranda, returning for a fifth consecutive year at the opera house as one of the ugly sisters.

He teamed-up with fellow unsightly sibling Melania played by Jamie Barwood - who has appeared on stage in The Full Monty - and the pair's chemistry on stage and sense of outrageous fun was a real highlight.

Another TV star, Shannon Flynn, known for her appearances in CBBC’s Dani’s Castle, shone with her accomplished singing and acting presence in the lead role as a Cinderella. Adults will be familiar with her from Waterloo Road (as Emily James), and she has also starred in Coronation Street as Lauren.

Meanwhile, another familiar face on the opera house stage from previous pantos, Alasdair Baker. fresh from his West End run in the Night of the Iguana where he starred alongside Clive Owen returned for his third year at Buxton as the hapless but hilarious Baron Hardup, Cinderella’s father.

Connor Hignell as the Princes assistant Dandini

And the perfect Prince was played by Ryan Bennett. Ryan who has appeared in an international tour of Jersey Boys and also has appeared in two Shakespearean roles for the Pop-up Globe.

With the performances well supported by families, in my opinion the production this year was a triumph with a good mix of sing-alongs, comedy, plot twists and slick production which has cemented the annual shows as an unmissable part of the Christmas experience in Buxton.

Photos by David J King.