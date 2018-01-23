Raise your glasses at CAMRA beer festival

Real ale fans can satisfy their thirst with more than 120 beers from around the UK.

Chesterfield & District CAMRA beer festival will take over the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3. Supporters can also enjoy ciders, perries and country wines.

Quiet lunchtime sessions will be held on both days.

Evening sessions will include live music from Amelia Carter Band on Friday and Synner on Saturday.

Lunchtime tickets cost £5.50 each, evening tickets £6.50. For more details, go to www.chesterfield.camra.org.uk