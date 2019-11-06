Rainbreakers share blues-rock songs in headline show at Derby’s Flowerpot

Rock ‘n’ soul band Rainbreakers, who have shared the stage with artists such as Temperance Movement, the Kris Barras Band, Samantha Fish, Devon Alman, and Willie and the Bandits, will be playing in Derby this week.

The group specialise in taking late-Sixties and early-Seventies British rock and bringing it bang up to date by generously mixing in soul and garage, then adding piquant dash of contemporary blues-rock.

Ahead of their gig at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Thursday (November 7), lead singer Ben Edwards said: “Playing live is what we live for, so to be able to get back on the road and play a full headline show and give our audience a real chance to find out what we are about will be great. Plus, we have some new original material to share which is always exciting!”

It’s been a busy 12 months for Rainbreakers who released their debut album Face to Face last year.

Tickets £10, available from The Flowerpot, book online at www.rawpromo.co.uk or call 01332 834438.

