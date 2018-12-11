Radio and TV star Mark Steel will share his wit and wisdom at two live shows in Derbyshire

Comedian and radio star Mark Steel will be touring to Derbyshire next year.

His new show Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright visits Bakewell Town Hall on March 2 and Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on April 28.

Mark has written and presented many series of Mark Steel’s In Town on BBC Radio 4 (new series out soon) and toured it live around the UK.

He has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC2, and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and Radio 4’s The News

Quiz. Mark has also appeared on BBC2’s QI and Room 101.

He has written several acclaimed books, including Reasons To Be Cheerful and What’s Going On.

He writes a weekly column for The Independent – for which he won Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards in 2015.

