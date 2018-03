Take a journey through a love-struck scrapbook of true-life tales in a cabaret night to remember.

Fairy-tale romances, full-on obsessions, awkward break-ups and magnificent everyday acts of affection combine.

Spiltmilk Dance’s production entitled The Little Love Cabaret falls somewhere between a sketch show, a rom com and a glitter bomb.

Catch the fun at Spring Bank Arts, New Mills, on Saturday, March 17, at 7.30pm.

For tickets, call 01663 308202.