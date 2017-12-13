PREVIEW: The Last Jedi film swoops on Buxton Cinema

The latest cinematic release from the Star Wars stable sees the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The Last Jedi (12 certificate) will be shown at Buxton Cinema in the Pavilion Arts Centre from December 14 to 28.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Tickets are priced £7 and £5 (students, children). Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk